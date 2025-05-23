Wall Street Zen Upgrades Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Capmk raised Vitesse Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Northland Securities downgraded Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
Vitesse Energy Stock Down 0.8%
Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitesse Energy
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTS. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vitesse Energy
Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.
