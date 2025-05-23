TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TXNM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on TXNM Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy Price Performance

NYSE:TXNM opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. TXNM Energy has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $482.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXNM Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $497,880,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,692,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $11,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,972,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,093,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.