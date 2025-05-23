Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Roth Capital

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WRBY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Warby Parker stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $657,783.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at $563,562.72. The trade was a 53.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth about $30,549,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,212,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,558 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth about $21,420,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 929,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,144,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,916,000 after purchasing an additional 842,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

