Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given a $220.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.46.

Snowflake Stock Up 13.5%

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $203.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.29 and a 200 day moving average of $162.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.11. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $48,963,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,756,878.10. The trade was a 50.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $2,576,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 594,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,186,956.25. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,058. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.9% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

