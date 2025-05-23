2,268 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Purchased by Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.29. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.96 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

