Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 773,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,424,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Insmed by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after buying an additional 178,041 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 423,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,590,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares during the last quarter.

INSM stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $84.91.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The business had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $1,458,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,186 shares in the company, valued at $25,996,328.94. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarissa Desjardins bought 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.87 per share, with a total value of $126,718.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,718.65. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,098 shares of company stock worth $10,724,192 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

