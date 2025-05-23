Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

