H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 469,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,990,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 0.3%

HEES stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.63). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $319.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, and Parts, Service and Other Revenues. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

