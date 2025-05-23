IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Position Trimmed by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,575 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,161 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.25% of IDACORP worth $14,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in IDACORP by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in IDACORP by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $432.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.24 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.10%.

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.