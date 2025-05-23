Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equitable by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,278,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,705,000 after purchasing an additional 535,671 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Equitable by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,032,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,752,000 after purchasing an additional 79,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $668,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Equitable by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,817,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,449 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equitable by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,089,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,560,000 after purchasing an additional 355,078 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $317,101.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,300.22. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,426,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,206 shares in the company, valued at $35,346,877.36. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,332 shares of company stock worth $5,976,400. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.83.

Equitable Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of EQH opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.14). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

