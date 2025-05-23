Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 85,800 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.35% of Teradata worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Teradata Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of TDC stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.85 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

