Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 2,629,500 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 2,961.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,718,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -15.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on AQN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

