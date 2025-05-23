Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,230 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Criteo were worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 49,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Criteo by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Criteo by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $96,281.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,980.50. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Criteo

Criteo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $26.49 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.33. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $451.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.