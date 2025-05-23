Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,502,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.30% of Vanguard Utilities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $173.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.45. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $146.45 and a 1-year high of $180.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.