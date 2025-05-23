Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 61,900 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VOOG stock opened at $368.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $286.00 and a twelve month high of $386.44. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

