Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,229,000. Stempoint Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 83,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 69,112 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,454 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $43,227.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,510 shares in the company, valued at $698,952.30. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 2,886 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $103,261.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,572.42. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,816 shares of company stock worth $3,850,385. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $30.49 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $61.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.