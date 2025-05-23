Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 98,765 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of Clorox as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $130.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 87.61%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

