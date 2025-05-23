The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 188.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,784 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.30% of The GEO Group worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $36.46.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $604.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.81 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jones Trading dropped their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,070. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

