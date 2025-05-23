Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1,000.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AMTB shares. Raymond James downgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

AMTB stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.09 million, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.00%.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

