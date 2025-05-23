Tidal Investments LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Reliance by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Reliance by 1,216.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. This represents a 25.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $295.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $326.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.37.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

