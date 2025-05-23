29,554 Shares in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Acquired by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 73,531 shares in the last quarter. Grey Rock Energy Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,018,000. Spider Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Spider Management Company LLC now owns 4,951,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,987,000 after acquiring an additional 872,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GRNT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Ridge Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE GRNT opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $722.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 488.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 18,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,298.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,976.85. This trade represents a 13.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 19,814 shares of company stock worth $110,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.