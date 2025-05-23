Breed s Hill Capital LLC Purchases 122 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Breed s Hill Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $172.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,171,680. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

