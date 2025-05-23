Breed s Hill Capital LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Breed s Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,946,000 after buying an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $72.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

