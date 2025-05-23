Breed s Hill Capital LLC Raises Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Breed s Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,378,000 after buying an additional 2,155,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,320,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,777,000 after buying an additional 342,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,751,000 after buying an additional 1,252,613 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $488,531,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

GEHC opened at $69.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.77. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.