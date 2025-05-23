iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $139.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.29. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.