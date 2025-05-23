Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Sells $22,145.76 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) CEO Anhco Nguyen sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $22,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,847 shares in the company, valued at $478,925.72. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anhco Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Anhco Nguyen sold 3,331 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $23,317.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.30. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $6.57. The business had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

