Jost Fischer Buys 60,000 Shares of AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON) Stock

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEONGet Free Report) Director Jost Fischer bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,460.35. This trade represents a 40.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

  • On Monday, May 19th, Jost Fischer bought 50,000 shares of AEON Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00.

NASDAQ:AEON opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. AEON Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEON Biopharma stock. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEONFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. AEON Biopharma accounts for about 0.7% of Dauntless Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dauntless Investment Group LLC owned about 9.73% of AEON Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine, as well as develops ABP-450 for the treatment of gastroparesis and posttraumatic stress disorder.

