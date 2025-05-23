Jost Fischer Buys 60,000 Shares of AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON) Stock

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) Director Jost Fischer bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,460.35. This trade represents a 40.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jost Fischer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, Jost Fischer bought 50,000 shares of AEON Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00.

NASDAQ:AEON opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. AEON Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEON Biopharma stock. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEON Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. AEON Biopharma accounts for about 0.7% of Dauntless Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dauntless Investment Group LLC owned about 9.73% of AEON Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine, as well as develops ABP-450 for the treatment of gastroparesis and posttraumatic stress disorder.

