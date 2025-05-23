Lawrence M. Hibbard Sells 3,000 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.11, for a total value of C$24,330.00.

Lawrence M. Hibbard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Lawrence M. Hibbard sold 3,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total value of C$17,197.50.

PHX stock opened at C$7.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$356.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.90. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52 week low of C$6.64 and a 52 week high of C$10.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia.

