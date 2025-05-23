Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV stock opened at $181.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $159.99 and a 1 year high of $199.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.