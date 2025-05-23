Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Director Buys $36,005.97 in Stock

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Sandberg acquired 4,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $36,005.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,285.80. This trade represents a 16.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Precipio Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:PRPO opened at $9.65 on Friday. Precipio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 34.01% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Precipio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRPO Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. AMH Equity Ltd owned 2.55% of Precipio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

