Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Director Buys $36,005.97 in Stock

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Sandberg acquired 4,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $36,005.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,285.80. This trade represents a 16.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Precipio Trading Down 2.5%
NASDAQ:PRPO opened at $9.65 on Friday. Precipio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.12.
Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 34.01% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.
Precipio Company Profile
Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.
