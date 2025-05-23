Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LQDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Liquidia from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Liquidia from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LQDA

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $19.41.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 765.38% and a negative return on equity of 163.21%. On average, analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $80,931.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 570,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,984.57. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $33,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,287.84. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,138 shares of company stock worth $450,233 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 65.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.