Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clarivate

Clarivate Stock Performance

NYSE CLVT opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a positive return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 156.6% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.