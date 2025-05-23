Catherine Wong Sells 3,515 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $41,301.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,934.50. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Amplitude Stock Up 2.8%
Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $12.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.40. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.88.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.81 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amplitude by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Amplitude by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 45,828.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
