MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.78.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of MKTX opened at $216.41 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $186.84 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 16.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,927.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

