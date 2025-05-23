Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BAC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC
Bank of America Stock Up 0.0%
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,853,000 after buying an additional 17,031,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after buying an additional 14,960,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,126,000 after buying an additional 11,691,451 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,658,000 after buying an additional 10,231,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Turbulence for Joby Shares: What’s Behind the Recent Dip?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Carnival Could Be the Ultimate Non-Tech Growth Stock
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Super Micro Computer Stock Clears New Path Higher on Saudi Orders
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.