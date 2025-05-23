Omaha Corp Boston Sells 3,842 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $44,874.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,710,512.32. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 701 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $7,907.28.

On Monday, May 19th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 31,197 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $369,684.45.

On Monday, April 28th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,691 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $148,958.08.

On Friday, April 25th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 15,383 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $168,443.85.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 6,295 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $69,685.65.

On Monday, April 21st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 17,037 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $190,644.03.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 10,406 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $115,298.48.

On Monday, April 14th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 16,828 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $196,719.32.

On Friday, April 11th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,768 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $145,427.52.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 78,522 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $868,453.32.

Shares of BOC stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $447.58 million, a PE ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 million.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Boston Omaha by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Boston Omaha by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

