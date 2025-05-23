Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Research Coverage Started at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $857,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $2.09.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
