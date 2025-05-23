Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Research Coverage Started at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $857,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.