Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TGI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W cut Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

Shares of TGI stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.34. Triumph Group has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $25.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28.

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,942.72. This represents a 40.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 155.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 90,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,845,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 277,333 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

