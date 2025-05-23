The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5%

HIG stock opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $98.16 and a 12-month high of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 98,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $11,805,563.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,412,161.98. The trade was a 31.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,618,028. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,363,000 after purchasing an additional 202,487 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.