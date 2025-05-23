Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Trading Up 0.5%

CIZN opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. Citizens has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Citizens’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

