Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 25.62%. Research analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
