Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 25.62%. Research analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Amundi raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,752,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,732,000 after purchasing an additional 426,669 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,234,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after buying an additional 2,213,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 50.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,173,000 after buying an additional 830,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,730,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,798,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,446,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,838,000 after buying an additional 69,612 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

