Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on INUV

Inuvo Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.98. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inuvo will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inuvo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,083,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 255,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 134,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,349 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.