Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Coverage Initiated at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE BW opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.76.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.07 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

