Wall Street Zen Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Investment analysts at Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

