Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Buys £148.80 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Laura Flowerdew acquired 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($199.73).

Laura Flowerdew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Laura Flowerdew acquired 34 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($198.07).

Pennon Group Price Performance

PNN opened at GBX 512 ($6.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72. Pennon Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 383 ($5.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 691 ($9.28). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 475.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 507.83. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a GBX 14.69 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is presently -1,715.11%.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 497 ($6.67) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Pennon Group

At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

Featured Stories

