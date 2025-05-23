Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Purchases £24,000 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($32,214.77).

Naked Wines Stock Down 0.3%

WINE stock opened at GBX 79 ($1.06) on Friday. Naked Wines plc has a twelve month low of GBX 42 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 92 ($1.23). The company has a market cap of £58.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

