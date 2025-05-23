Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Purchases £24,000 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($32,214.77).
Naked Wines Stock Down 0.3%
WINE stock opened at GBX 79 ($1.06) on Friday. Naked Wines plc has a twelve month low of GBX 42 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 92 ($1.23). The company has a market cap of £58.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.
Naked Wines Company Profile
