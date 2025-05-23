Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 338258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.40%.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 14.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.