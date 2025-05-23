FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 26th (NASDAQ:FACTU)

FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:FACTU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 26th. FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 26th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of FACTU opened at $10.17 on Friday. FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $2,495,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,994,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $9,737,000.
FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile
We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
