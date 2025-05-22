Promising Healthcare Stocks To Follow Today – May 19th

UnitedHealth Group, Alphabet, Hims & Hers Health, ServiceNow, and Salesforce are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, hospitals, and health insurers. Investing in these stocks gives shareholders exposure to the development and delivery of medical treatments, diagnostics, and services. Because demand for healthcare is relatively stable, these stocks are often viewed as a defensive component in a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $23.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $315.08. The company had a trading volume of 39,599,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,303,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $285.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $470.82 and its 200-day moving average is $513.25. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.66. 16,952,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,036,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.04. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE HIMS traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,295,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,092,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.00 and a beta of 1.84.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $15.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,024.90. The stock had a trading volume of 831,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $863.52 and its 200 day moving average is $973.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.06, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.10 and a 200 day moving average of $307.21. The company has a market cap of $277.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

