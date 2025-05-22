Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.5% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $238,347.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,213.28. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total value of $3,245,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,744 shares of company stock worth $20,968,366. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $170.06 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.62. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

